11:49pm Sun 4 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Chief adviser to Turkish prime minister detained

ISTANBUL (AP) " Turkey's official news agency says the chief adviser to the prime minister has been detained for alleged links to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is blamed by the government for last summer's coup attempt.

Anadolu news agency said Birol Erdem, who currently advises Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, was taken into custody in Ankara Saturday along with his wife. They are being investigated for their suspected membership in Gulen's movement, which Turkey considers a terror group.

Turkey launched a massive crackdown after the July 15 coup to purge state institutions of suspected Gulen sympathizers. More than 50,000 people have been arrested and 100,000 civil servants dismissed.

Erdem previously served in the highest judicial body and as the undersecretary of the Justice Ministry.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 04 Jun 2017 23:52:03 Processing Time: 14ms