11:37pm Sun 4 June
Afghan Public Health Ministry official says explosions at funeral in Kabul kill at least 4

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) " Afghan Public Health Ministry official says explosions at funeral in Kabul kill at least 4.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

