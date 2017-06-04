9:10pm Sun 4 June
AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery features images of a protester in Venezuela, Ramadan in Gaza and a fallen Kashmiri rebel leader.

___

This gallery contains photos published May 27-June 2, 2017.

___

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

