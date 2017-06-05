Pure evil: Night of terror on London streets

By Dubby Henry

The brutal terror attack hit London on a balmy summer evening.

Residents and visitors were strolling across London Bridge; a few hundred metres down the road, in the foodie hub of Borough Market, pubs and restaurants were in full swing.



The weapon this time was an innocuous white rental van. It veered onto the bridge's footpath and began mowing down pedestrians; some are believed to have jumped or been thrown into the water. Dashcam footage showed bodies strewn across the road and on the pavement.



Three masked men then jumped out of the van, armed with long knives, canisters strapped to their bodies. They began stabbing people as they ran down toward Borough Market.



When they arrived they stormed into pubs and restaurants and began knifing people indiscriminately. At the end of the night seven innocents had been killed; another 48 had serious injuries, some life-threatening.



Among them was Christchurch man OIiver Dowling, 32. He was stabbed multiple times in his face, neck and stomach but miraculously his vital organs were untouched.



Last night his sister Freddy wrote on Facebook that after a four-hour surgery he had pulled through and doctors were "very happy" with his state. His girlfriend Marie Bondeville, who is not Kiwi, was in another hospital, her condition unknown.



In the market, chaos reigned. Restaurant staff shepherded dozens of people into their establishments and locked the doors.

People hid: behind chairs, under tables, one in a bin.



The masked men ran in and out of the pubs, stabbing dozens of people, reportedly crying, "This is for Allah". Security guards and onlookers tried to stop the carnage, hurling chairs, bottles, pint glasses.

One witness, named Gerard, described seeing the three men stabbing a girl up to 15 times. "She was going, 'Help me, help me',' he said. He tried to help, throwing whatever he could get his hands on. He couldn't stop them, he told the BBC.





Police were called at 10.08pm, London metro police assistant commissioner Mark Rowley said. Eight minutes later all three attackers had been shot dead.



A witness told the British media the three attackers were trying to enter the Wheatsheaf pub when the police arrived. Police fired "at least 20 times", he said.



Dozens of injured people were taken to at least five hospitals, and many more were treated at the scene. London Ambulance Service director of operations Peter Rhodes said more than 80 medics had responded within minutes of the incident unfolding.



Police were initially hunting other attackers and were ordering people off the streets, and trying to find safe escape routes for more than 100 people stuck in the market.

Chilling footage from the scene shows armed police screaming, "Run", as crowds of terrified people sprint down nearby streets, their hands behind their heads.



Hours later, several controlled explosions were heard around the London Bridge area. It was not clear what was blown up but police have confirmed the attackers were wearing fake suicide vests.



Those killed had not been identified last night, and frantic relatives were pleading on social media for information on the whereabouts of missing loved ones.



World leaders were quick to condemn the attacks, including New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English who reiterated New Zealand's commitment to fighting violent extremism.



"Too many lives are being taken by terrorists set on inflicting pain and suffering on innocent people," he said.

"No one should be forced to live in fear, no matter their race or religion, their politics or their beliefs."

No one had taken responsibility for the attack last night.



London's mayor Sadiq Khan - who is Muslim - called the attack "barbaric" and said it was a "deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city".



He was meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May and security leaders Sunday morning (UK time) for a special cabinet security meeting at 10 Downing Street, where the UK flag was flying at half mast.

May said last night: "Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these dreadful events."

US President Donald Trump drew criticism for using the attacks to push for a travel ban on travellers from six predominantly Muslim countries.

"We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!" he wrote.

Londoners awoke to a heightened military presence on the streets, and armed police guarding tube stations. For the first time an elite group of 70 SAS soldiers, known as 'Blue Thunder', has been deployed.



The group was formed to respond in the event of armed terrorists being loose on British streets - a terrifying prospect just days out from the general election.

And with the international terrorism threat level remaining at severe, there are calls for the election to be postponed.



Police have now said the three attackers were believed to be working alone.



Singer Ariana Grande joined thousands of people in saying on Twitter she was "praying for London", the night before her benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester attack at her concert a fortnight ago.

