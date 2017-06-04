8:00pm Sun 4 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

China sovereign fund buys European warehouse company

BEIJING (AP) " China's sovereign wealth fund is buying a European warehouse company in a 12.25 billion euro ($13.8 billion) deal, adding to a growing string of Chinese acquisitions in Europe.

The China Investment Corp. is buying Logicor, which operates in 17 countries including Britain, Germany and France, from Blackstone Group, a U.S. investment firm.

Chinese companies are in the midst of a multibillion-dollar global buying spree to acquire brands, technology and real estate. Europe is one of their top targets.

The CIC was founded in 2007 to invest a portion of China's foreign reserves. Its latest annual report says it has more than $810 billion in assets.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 04 Jun 2017 21:33:37 Processing Time: 18ms