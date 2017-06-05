London attack: Who are the suspects?

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Police now believe there were three male suspects involved in yesterday's London Bridge attacks. All three are dead - shot by police.

They wore hoax explosive vests. Eyewitnesses who saw two of them said one appeared at first to be alive, but the other was not moving.

No details were known about their identities in the hours after the attack. Police will be looking for associates and accomplices, but they do not believe that there are any more attackers on the loose.

Who was behind it?

There was no claim on Isis channels yesterday. New York Times correspondent and expert on Isis, Rukmini Callimachi tweeted: "There's no claim (they typically wait 12+ hrs to claim if the bloodshed is Isis inspired or directed".

She said that Isis supporters yesterday released a poster showing a truck and the words "kill the civilians of the crusaders, run over them by vehicles, gain benefit from Ramadan."

Callimachi tweeted that: Isis "supporters are hashtagging and cheering death of innocents".

Was there any warning?

The BBC security correspondent, Frank Gardner, is reporting that the police were not aware of any specific threat. He says that the attack is being handled by the police, rather than the intelligence services, which means that there was no real warning.

Britain's official terror threat had recently been lowered from "critical" after a bombing killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. But police were well aware that the bombing by Salman Abedi could spark another attack.

What about the election?

The Conservative Party last night suspended campaigning. Other major parties are also expected not to campaign today. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the election should still go ahead.. After last month's attack, campaigning was suspended for several days. Calling for a postponement, Mark Oxley, in a petition he posted on the Change.org website, said: " Now is not the time to have a general election ... It is time to prioritise the safety of our country and its people." His views were shared by many on Twitter.

