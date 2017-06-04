6:42pm Sun 4 June
State TV: 37 injured in shopping center fire in south Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) " Iranian state TV is reporting that a fire at a shopping center in southern Fars province has injured 37 people.

The IRIB broadcaster says the fire in Shiraz city was started by an explosion early Saturday.

IRIB quotes Mohammad Reza Alimanesh, head of the provincial emergency organization, as saying 15 of the injured were hospitalized.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency says the cause of incident is under investigation.

During the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when observers fast from dawn till dusk, it is not unusual for shopping centers to be busy with customers late in the evening.

In January, 26 people including 16 firefighters were killed when a building collapsed following a fire in downtown Tehran. Officials blamed it on an electric short circuit.

