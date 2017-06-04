Kiwi stabbed in London terror attacks - reports

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A Christchurch man has been stabbed in the London terror attacks, Fairfax is reporting.

A man in his early 30s is reportedly among the casualties.

He was stabbed several times and was now in an induced coma, Fairfax reported.

His girlfriend, who is not believed to be a New Zealander, was also injured.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokeswoman said they were working to confirm the reports.

- NZ Herald