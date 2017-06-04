5:38pm Sun 4 June
'Night of terror': How newspapers in UK and around the world reacted to London attack

The third terrorist attack to hit the UK in less than three months has sent shockwaves around the world.

Six people were killed and at least 30 were injured in the capital after a van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge, followed by a series of stabbings around Borough Market on Saturday night.

Scotland Yard said three attackers were shot dead by armed officers.

Here's how tragedy was reported by newspapers in the UK and around the world on Sunday:

UK Newspapers

The Telegraph

The Observer

The Sun


Mail On Sunday


The Independent


Sunday Express

Sunday Herald


Europe

El Pais

Spain's leading newspaper, El Pais, led with the attack on their front page, declaring: "A new terrorist attack brings panic to London again."

La Repubblica

In Italy, the London terror attack led the front pages over Juventus' defeat in the Champions League final.

