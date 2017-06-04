'Night of terror': How newspapers in UK and around the world reacted to London attack

The third terrorist attack to hit the UK in less than three months has sent shockwaves around the world.
Six people were killed and at least 30 were injured in the capital after a van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge, followed by a series of stabbings around Borough Market on Saturday night.
Scotland Yard said three attackers were shot dead by armed officers.
READ MORE
• Live: Six victims dead, terrorists killed
Here's how tragedy was reported by newspapers in the UK and around the world on Sunday:
UK Newspapers
The Telegraph
The Observer
The Sun
Tomorrow's front page (Final edition): London Bridge Terror pic.twitter.com/jqcYDkl3nc— The Sun (@TheSun) June 4, 2017
Mail On Sunday
#MailonSunday 2am edition Terror Strikes London Bridge pic.twitter.com/UcVeEkjSMZ— Matt Nixson (@MattNixson) June 4, 2017
The Independent
'Night of terror as brutal attack strikes capital': this morning's final edition of The @Independent. To subscribe https://t.co/I50tTGPcwH pic.twitter.com/6ouEl99RsJ— The Independent (@Independent) June 4, 2017
Sunday Express
Sunday Herald
Late breaking news— sunday herald (@newsundayherald) June 3, 2017
Terror on London Bridge pic.twitter.com/kUB8ha3mrd
Europe
El Pais
Spain's leading newspaper, El Pais, led with the attack on their front page, declaring: "A new terrorist attack brings panic to London again."
La Repubblica
In Italy, the London terror attack led the front pages over Juventus' defeat in the Champions League final.
• This story was first published by the Daily Telegraph