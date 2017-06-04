'Night of terror': How newspapers in UK and around the world reacted to London attack

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

The third terrorist attack to hit the UK in less than three months has sent shockwaves around the world.

Six people were killed and at least 30 were injured in the capital after a van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge, followed by a series of stabbings around Borough Market on Saturday night.

Scotland Yard said three attackers were shot dead by armed officers.

READ MORE

• Live: Six victims dead, terrorists killed

Here's how tragedy was reported by newspapers in the UK and around the world on Sunday:

UK Newspapers

The Telegraph

The Observer

Continued below.

Related Content Horrified witnesses to London terror attack used bar stools to fend off attackers London terror attacks - former NZ man describes 'complete panic' Video Focus: Terrorist attack at London

The Sun

Tomorrow's front page (Final edition): London Bridge Terror pic.twitter.com/jqcYDkl3nc — The Sun (@TheSun) June 4, 2017

Mail On Sunday

#MailonSunday 2am edition Terror Strikes London Bridge pic.twitter.com/UcVeEkjSMZ — Matt Nixson (@MattNixson) June 4, 2017

The Independent

'Night of terror as brutal attack strikes capital': this morning's final edition of The @Independent. To subscribe https://t.co/I50tTGPcwH pic.twitter.com/6ouEl99RsJ — The Independent (@Independent) June 4, 2017

Sunday Express

Sunday Herald

Late breaking news

Terror on London Bridge pic.twitter.com/kUB8ha3mrd — sunday herald (@newsundayherald) June 3, 2017

Europe

El Pais

Spain's leading newspaper, El Pais, led with the attack on their front page, declaring: "A new terrorist attack brings panic to London again."

La Repubblica

In Italy, the London terror attack led the front pages over Juventus' defeat in the Champions League final.

• This story was first published by the Daily Telegraph

- Daily Telegraph UK