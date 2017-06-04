2:53pm Sun 4 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Bahrain hackers post threats on foreign minister's Twitter

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) " Hackers allied to Shiite militants in Bahrain have apparently gained access to the Twitter account of its foreign minister, posting a series of threats to the island's royal family.

Early Saturday, posts on Foreign Minister Khalid Al Khalifa's accounts included videos and a photograph of rifle ammunition with note saying militants planned to make "castles out of your skulls." Some material bore the logo of Mokhtar Brigade, a militant group that has claimed bombings in the past.

Bahrain's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The threats come as Bahrain is in the midst of a major crackdown on dissent as authorities target activists, political groups and others.

Bahrain is home to the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet and an under-construction British naval base.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 04 Jun 2017 14:58:03 Processing Time: 24ms