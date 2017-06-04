London terror rampage: How the events unfolded

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

INCIDENT ONE

London Bridge - Metropolitan Police officers responded to reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians on London Bridge. A knife may also be involved. Police have declared it a terrorist attack.

INCIDENT TWO

Borough Market - Officers then responded to reports of stabbings in Borough Market - a busy area of pubs and restaurants . Armed officers responded and shots have been fired. Police have declared it a terrorist attack.

INCIDENT THREE

Vauxhall - Metropolitan Police later declared this incident was unrelated and was a stabbing.

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR:

• There are still no firm details of casualties, just that there are "multiple casualties" from London Bridge.

• The BBC reported that more than one person had been killed while The Sun newspaper is reporting up to seven people are feared dead.

Continued below.

Related Content Lions fans react to London terror attack: 'It's absolutely tragic it could happen again' London Bridge terror: Kiwi man Ross Fowler hid under stairs, sprinted to safety Video Raw Footage: Police enter bar in suspected terror attack

• Police have issued warnings, ordering people in the area to run to a place of safety or if they can't, to hid and turn their phones to silent and turn off vibrate.

• British Prime Minister Theresa May has called a meeting of the government's emergency response committee, Cobra.

WHAT WITNESSES HAVE SAID:

• "A white van driver came speeding - probably about 50mph (80 km/h) - veered of the road into the crowds of people who were walking along the pavement." - Holly Jones a BBC reporter.

• "Then three men got out with long blades, 12 inches long and went randomly along Borough High Street stabbing people at random. I saw a young girl stabbed in the chest." - a taxi driver called Chris told London-based radio station LBC.

WHAT POLITICIANS HAVE SAID:

• "This is a fast moving investigation.I want to express my huge gratitude to the police and emergency services who are on the scene. Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these dreadful events." - British Prime Minister Theresa May.

• "The situation is still unfolding and I would ask all Londoners and visitors to our city to remain calm and vigilant. We don't yet know the full details, but this was a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors." - Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

-AAP