Londoners offer accommodation, free rides and help in wake of terror attack

By Barney Henderson

Londoners took to social media to offer free accommodation and rides to anyone caught up in the terror attacks on Saturday night.

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

The offers of help from the public mirrored what happened in Manchester last week, reported the Daily Telegraph.

In Clapham Common, if anyone came south from #Vauxhall , you're welcome to stay at mine. Will take you in an uber. #London — Shahinaz Nabeeh (@NazNabeeh) June 3, 2017

British armed police rushed to three incidents in central London on Saturday after a van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge and reports of multiple stabbings in the nearby Borough Market area.

If anyone is stranded, I have a space in Central London, near to Borough Market / Vauxhall / London bridge you cn stay. Don't hesitate to dm — Julius Dein (@JuliusDein) June 3, 2017

Anyone stuck for a place to go in London, we have a spare room in Streatham. #Londonbridge #Vauxhall — JC Morley (@jcmorley87) June 3, 2017

Anyone in the #Vauxhall area who needs a place to come to, message me. We're on Kennington Lane 10 minutes up from the station — Sam Frankl (@SamFrankl) June 3, 2017

Police sent out security advice to Londoners on Twitter saying "run, hide, tell" if they were caught in an attack. The BBC cited police as saying there had been more than one fatality.

- Daily Telegraph UK