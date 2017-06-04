12:51pm Sun 4 June
Londoners offer accommodation, free rides and help in wake of terror attack

By Barney Henderson

Police officers on Borough High Street as police deal with the incident on London Bridge. Photo / Dominic Lipinski AP
Londoners took to social media to offer free accommodation and rides to anyone caught up in the terror attacks on Saturday night.


The offers of help from the public mirrored what happened in Manchester last week, reported the Daily Telegraph.


British armed police rushed to three incidents in central London on Saturday after a van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge and reports of multiple stabbings in the nearby Borough Market area.




Police sent out security advice to Londoners on Twitter saying "run, hide, tell" if they were caught in an attack. The BBC cited police as saying there had been more than one fatality.


- Daily Telegraph UK

