12:22pm Sun 4 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Mexico to use Colombian know-how to combat pipeline thefts

MEXICO CITY (AP) " Mexican officials are getting help from Colombia in fighting a wave of pipeline thefts.

By some estimates, thieves drill into state-run pipelines in Mexico to siphon off gasoline and diesel about 20 times per day.

Mexico's attorney general said Friday that Colombian officials are helping Mexico with expertise and procedural advice on how to combat the problem. Colombia suffered a similar problem about two decades ago.

Raul Cervantes said Mexico would implement new technology, intelligence gathering and other measures to fight the thefts.

Mexico closed seven service stations Thursday for allegedly selling stolen gasoline and diesel, and has identified another seven stations that may have done the same.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 04 Jun 2017 12:22:48 Processing Time: 17ms