Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) " Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" " Scott Pruitt, head of the Environmental Protection Agency; former Vice President Al Gore; former national security adviser Susan Rice.

NBC's "Meet the Press" " Pruitt, Gore; former Secretary of State John Kerry.

CBS' "Face the Nation" " Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va. and Susan Collins, R-Maine.; Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

CNN's "State of the Union" " Warner, Gore, Haley.

"Fox News Sunday" " Pruitt, Gore.

