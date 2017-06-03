London attack: What we know so far

By AP

There have been "multiple" casualties after two terror attacks in London.

British police are responding to the emergency incidents which noth happened on Saturday night - one on London Bridge involving a van and a knife attack at Borough Market.



Police have issued security advice on Twitter to Londoners saying to "run, hide tell" if caught in an attack.



British Transport Police says there are multiple casualties.



The attacks happened on a busy Saturday night at about 10pm as in popular areas, crowded with people.

Britain's Press Association news agency says members of the public were told to run away as fast as they could from London Bridge area, which is filled with restaurants and pubs.



The first attack involved a white van mowing down pedestrians on London Bridge.





A witness told the BBC she saw a speeding white van veering into pedestrians.



The witness said the van hit five to six people.

Reuters television pictures showed dozens of emergency vehicles in the area around London Bridge.



London's transport authority said London Bridge rail station had been closed at the request of the police.

One witness told Reuters that she saw what appeared to be three people with knife wounds and possibly their throats cut.

Within minutes of the London Bridge attack, there were reports of a second incident at Borough Market on the south bank of the Thames.

A taxi driver told the Telegraph that three men ran towards the market stabbing people.