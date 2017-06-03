10:55am Sun 4 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Chicago proposes independent monitor for police department

CHICAGO (AP) " Two Chicago newspapers are reporting the city has proposed to the U.S. Justice Department that its police department be overseen by an independent monitor.

The Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times reported on the proposal, citing city sources they did not identify.

The Justice Department in January issued a scathing report on civil rights abuses by Chicago's police department over the years. It found that institutional problems had led to serious civil rights violations, including racial bias and a tendency to use excessive force. The investigation began in 2015 after the release of dashcam video showing an officer shoot a black teenager, Laquan McDonald, 16 times.

It is unclear how such a proposal would work because independent monitors typically are appointed by a court.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 04 Jun 2017 11:54:13 Processing Time: 21ms