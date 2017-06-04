Live: Vehicle mows down pedestrians, others stabbed in reported terror attack on London Bridge

By Ekin Karasin

A white van has reportedly ploughed into 20 people in a suspected 'terror attack' on London Bridge station, amid unconfirmed reports of gunfire and stabbing.

There are unconfirmed reports that at least seven people have been stabbed as witnesses told of bodies "strewn" on the road at the landmark in central London.

One witness said she saw three people with what appeared to be their throats cut on London Bridge.

The bridge is in lock down and the area around it is closed with bus routes being diverted, as armed police attend the scene and boats search the water.

"Horrific scene at London Bridge. Bodies strewn over the pavement, B&Q van mounted the pavement. I feel sick," one witness wrote.

"On a boat travelling under London Bridge. Buses stopped. Police lights everywhere and boats checking the water. Please let everyone be okay!" another added.

London Bridge and the area around it has been closed due to a "major police incident", TFL said.



London Bridge station has been closed and no trains are expected until the end of service.

Witnesses told the BBC that a white van veered off the road on London Bridge and hit five or six people.

One witness wrote om Twitter: "Passerby says 15-20 people have been run over. Another says 7 or 8."

"Police are dealing with a major incident and all routes are being diverted."

The Metropolitan Police posted on Twitter: "We are dealing with an incident on London Bridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed."

London Bridge is closed both ways due to a police incident, Tfl said, warning the public to avoid the area.

Scotland Yard said officers were at the scene and they would update with further information.

London Ambulance said multiple resources were attending the area.

- Daily Mail