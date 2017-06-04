9:14am Sun 4 June
Press groups urge congressional probe on assault of reporter

HELENA, Mont. (AP) " A national coalition of press groups is asking a congressional ethics panel to consider disciplinary measures against Montana's newly elected congressman, who is charged with throwing a reporter to the ground during a confrontation a day before the election.

Republican Greg Gianforte has yet to face a judge on the misdemeanor assault charge, which further intensified attention to a race that had already garnered wide national coverage.

Gianforte won Montana's only congressional seat during a May 25 special election, despite the last-minute fracas at his Bozeman headquarters.

A reporter for the Guardian, Ben Jacobs, said he was body slammed by Gianforte while trying to interview him about a GOP-authored health care bill.

A Fox News team in the room at the time corroborated Jacobs' account.

