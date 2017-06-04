EU heads unhappy but Putin won't judge Trump

By AP

US diplomats are bracing for a flood of protests from overseas after President Donald Trump announced America's withdrawal from a global climate change pact.

The European Council's leader called Trump's decision a "big mistake".

German Chancellor Angela Merkel deemed it "extremely regrettable - and that's putting it very mildly".

French President Emmanuel Macron trolled Trump's campaign motto, saying all nations share a responsibility to "make our planet great again".

But Russian President Vladimir Putin said he won't judge.

He said the climate deal doesn't formally go into effect until 2021, giving nations years to come up with a constructive solution to combating global warming.

Russia is the world's biggest crude oil producer and fifth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases.

While Putin's Government signed the 2015 Paris accord, he has delayed formally ratifying the agreement for at least two more years. Russia's voluntary reduction goals under the deal are among the weakest by any country.

Russia insisted in its Paris submission that it be given the maximum potential credit for carbon absorbed out of the atmosphere by Siberia's vast undeveloped forests.

Under current projections, Russia could step up its carbon emissions and still claim to meet its 2030 goals.

That gives Putin's Government little economic incentive to invest in green technologies.