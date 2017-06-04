Former Guatemalan judge pleads guilty in FIFA soccer probe

NEW YORK (AP) " A former Guatemalan judge indicted in the global soccer corruption probe has pleaded guilty in New York City to wire fraud and conspiracy counts.

Hector Trujillo pleaded guilty Friday in Brooklyn federal court. U.S. prosecutors had accused him of taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes for sports marketing contracts.

Trujillo was general secretary of Guatemala's soccer federation when he was arrested in December 2015 in Port Canaveral, Florida.

He admitted he took bribes and said he would not contest any sentence less than 57 months.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 20.

FIFA, the governing body of international soccer, suspended the Guatemala Football Association in October.