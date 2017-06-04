Recalls this week: children's robes

More than 7,000 children's robes are being recalled this week because they fail to meet flammability standards.

Here's a more detailed look:

CHILDREN'S ROBES

DETAILS: Eight styles of children's 100 percent polyester, hooded robes. The robes were sold in sizes 4-6 and 7-9 in the following styles: purple elephant, lion, pink bear, lady bug, blue puppy, duck, monkey, and princess cat. A label sewn in the robes has item number 2013NW081 and "Kreative Kids" printed on it. The robes also have a hood, long-sleeves, a belt, cinched back and two front pockets. They were sold at Amazon.com and at gift and specialty stores in California, Iowa, New York, Ohio and Texas from September 2013 through April 2017.

WHY: The children's robes fail to meet flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 7,600.

FOR MORE: Call Kreative Kids at 800-786-2919 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, send email to sales@kreativekids.net or visit www.kreativekids.net and click on "Products Recall" at the bottom of the page.