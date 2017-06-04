5:22am Sun 4 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Ex-Penn State administrators sentenced to jail time, house arrest for child endangerment in Sandusky scandal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) " Ex-Penn State administrators sentenced to jail time, house arrest for child endangerment in Sandusky scandal.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 04 Jun 2017 06:06:33 Processing Time: 19ms