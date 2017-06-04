5:18am Sun 4 June
Report: Sex slayings ex-con volunteers at Montreal school

MONTREAL (AP) " A private Montreal elementary school is moving to quell public fears following media reports that an ex-convict in one of Canada's most notorious crimes has volunteered there.

Karla Homolka served a 12-year sentence for her role with then-husband Paul Bernardo in the rape and killing of three teenage girls in the early 1990s. Bernardo is serving a life sentence.

Montreal's City News reported Homolka has volunteered with Greaves Adventist Academy, including supervising a field trip. TV footage showed Homolka hiding her face outside the school this week as she dropped off her children from a subsequent husband.

The Seventh-day Adventist Church school mentioned nothing specifically about Homolka in a statement, but said it heard the concerns about the reports and nobody with a criminal record can volunteer on school grounds.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

