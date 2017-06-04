MoMA expanding its Manhattan space, view of NYC outdoors

NEW YORK (AP) " New York's Museum of Modern Art is dramatically expanding its Manhattan home that draws more than 3 million visitors annually from around the world.

The first phase of the $450 million project was unveiled to the public Friday. It includes 15,000 square-feet (1,394 square meters) of galleries, plus a new gift shop, a redesigned cafe and lounges facing the sculpture garden.

Still under construction is another 50,000 square-feet (4,645 square meters) of new gallery space opening in 2019.

MoMA director Glenn Lowry says he wants to bring the art mecca off Fifth Avenue closer to its urban surroundings with an all-glass facade, window panels and a terrace.

The museum showcases masterpieces including works by Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol and Frida Kahlo (FREE'-duh KAH'-loh).

___

Online: MoMA: https://www.moma.org