4:42am Sun 4 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Jon Stewart among those praising late NYC firefighter

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) " Jon Stewart has spoken at the funeral of a retired New York City firefighter the comedian befriended while lobbying for health benefits for Sept. 11 first responders.

Raymond Pfeifer died Sunday after an eight-year fight with cancer. He had spent months digging through debris after the Sept. 11 terror attacks. He became a key voice in fighting for health care for first responders.

Stewart also became a leader in the effort. At Pfeifer's funeral Friday on Long Island, Stewart fought back tears. But he also joked about the retired firefighter's tenacity and grace.

He says Pfeifer carried prayer cards of many of the 343 firefighters who died on Sept. 11. Stewart said Pfeifer used them as inspiration. Then Stewart pulled Pfeifer's prayer card from his pocket and emotionally thanked his friend.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 04 Jun 2017 04:45:47 Processing Time: 17ms