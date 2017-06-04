3:20am Sun 4 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Hackers break into centralized password manager OneLogin

NEW YORK (AP) " Hackers have gained access to OneLogin, an online password manager that offers a single sign-on to multiple websites and services.

OneLogin disclosed the hack in a blog post but didn't specify the data accessed in the breach.

Published reports, however, say OneLogin informed customers that the hackers appeared to have gotten a way to access encrypted data. Passwords are typically stored that way.

OneLogin didn't immediately respond to an inquiry.

Password managers help people keep track of passwords for a growing array of websites and services that require one. Instead of having to remember complex passwords for each one, people can just remember a master password. The password service then unlocks other accounts as needed.

In 2015, rival LastPass said hackers obtained some user information " although not actual passwords.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 04 Jun 2017 04:09:19 Processing Time: 129ms