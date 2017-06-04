3:02am Sun 4 June
'Wonder Woman' lassos $11 million Thursday night

LOS ANGELES (AP) " "Wonder Woman" is off to a good start at the box office. Warner Bros. on Friday said the superhero pic drew in an estimated $11 million from Thursday night pre-shows.

Analysts expect the film to bring in more than $90 million across the weekend.

"Wonder Woman's" Thursday night haul is comparable to "Guardians of the Galaxy," which brought in $11.2 million from pre-shows on its way to $94.3 million. "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," meanwhile, tallied a $27.7 Thursday night.

Reviews have been overwhelmingly positive for "Wonder Woman," which stars Gal Gadot in the title role. It's currently clocking in with a 93 percent fresh ratting from Rotten Tomatoes based on 190 reviews " a much-needed critical win for Warner Bros. and DC.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

