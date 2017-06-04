2:35am Sun 4 June
World Trade Center climber arrested at another high-rise

NEW YORK (AP) " Authorities say a young daredevil who climbed the World Trade Center's centerpiece tower in 2014 has been arrested on top of another Manhattan high-rise.

Police say 19-year-old Justin Casquejo (kahs-KAY'-hoh) of Weehawken, New Jersey, was arrested Thursday night at the Paramount Tower apartment building on East 39th Street.

Casquejo was accused of accessing the roof without permission and hanging off a ledge. He was awaiting a court appearance Friday.

Casquejo also was arrested in December after videos posted on social media showed him dangling from buildings and scaffolding near Central Park.

His attorney, Jeremy Saland (suh'-LAND'), says they look forward to addressing the charges in court after reviewing the allegations.

