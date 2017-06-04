2:29am Sun 4 June
Kurdish militant group claims responsibility for Turkish military helicopter crash that killed 13 personnel

ISTANBUL (AP) " Kurdish militant group claims responsibility for Turkish military helicopter crash that killed 13 personnel.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

