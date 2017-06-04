Belgian charged with leadership role in 2015 Paris attacks

BRUSSELS (AP) " Belgian prosecutors say a suspect in the attacks in Paris in 2015 has been charged with being a leader of the group that killed 130 people.
The federal prosecutor's office said Friday that a Belgian national identified only Yassine A. has been charged with "terrorist assassinations" and of being "a leader in the activities of a terrorist group."
He was remanded in custody for one month, although such periods of custody are usually extended.
Prosecutors declined to provide more information.
