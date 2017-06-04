ST.PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) " Putin says chemical attack in Syria was provocation to frame Assad.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
ST.PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) " Putin says chemical attack in Syria was provocation to frame Assad.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 04 Jun 2017 03:21:47 Processing Time: 21ms