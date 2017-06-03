1:00am Sun 4 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

EU chief: EU, China believe Trump climate decision 'a big mistake'

BRUSSELS (AP) " EU chief: EU, China believe Trump climate decision 'a big mistake' .

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 04 Jun 2017 01:45:58 Processing Time: 29ms