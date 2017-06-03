1:00am Sun 4 June
Tropical Depression Beatriz weakens over southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) " Beatriz has weakened to a tropical depression and is soaking parts of southern Mexico with heavy rains as it moves inland past an area of touristy beach communities and weakens in the mountains.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) early Friday and was headed north-northeast at about 7 mph (11 kph). It was centered about 55 miles (90 kilometers) north-northeast of Puerto Angel and was expected to continue weakening over Oaxaca state.

Authorities closed schools in the entire state for a second day Friday.

The hurricane center said Beatriz could dump 6 to 10 inches (150 to 250 millimeters) of rain across Oaxaca, with higher accumulations in spots, likely causing life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

