ST.PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) " Putin says allegations of Russian meddling in US election lack substance, tool in US political battles.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
ST.PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) " Putin says allegations of Russian meddling in US election lack substance, tool in US political battles.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 04 Jun 2017 01:27:06 Processing Time: 32ms