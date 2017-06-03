12:40am Sun 4 June
Putin says allegations of Russian meddling in US election lack substance, tool in US political battles

ST.PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) " Putin says allegations of Russian meddling in US election lack substance, tool in US political battles.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

