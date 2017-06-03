ST.PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) " Putin refrains from criticism of Trump's withdrawal from Paris climate accord, says agreement can still be reached.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
ST.PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) " Putin refrains from criticism of Trump's withdrawal from Paris climate accord, says agreement can still be reached.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 04 Jun 2017 01:28:30 Processing Time: 37ms