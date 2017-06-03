12:26am Sun 4 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Cops: Kids scuffle at kindergarten party, then dad gets shot

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) " Police say a Pennsylvania man was hosting a kindergarten graduation party for his son and several other children when he was fatally shot.

Witnesses tell state police that a fight or rough play between the victim's 6-year-old son and another 6-year-old led to an argument between adults at a Wednesday evening party in Hanover Township, near Wilkes-Barre. Authorities say the argument ended with 27-year-old Tremaine Jamison, of New York City, shooting 29-year-old Devon Brown in the head.

Online court records show troopers have charged Jamison with criminal homicide and possessing a prohibited weapon. Police say Jamison lives in Harlem and that authorities are searching for him.

Court records don't list a defense attorney.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 04 Jun 2017 01:12:29 Processing Time: 116ms