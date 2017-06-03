WASHINGTON (AP) " US trade deficit widens 5 percent to $47.6 billion, highest since January .
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
WASHINGTON (AP) " US trade deficit widens 5 percent to $47.6 billion, highest since January .
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 04 Jun 2017 01:15:57 Processing Time: 33ms