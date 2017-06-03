12:20am Sun 4 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

US trade deficit widens 5 percent to $47.6 billion, highest since January

WASHINGTON (AP) " US trade deficit widens 5 percent to $47.6 billion, highest since January .

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 04 Jun 2017 01:15:57 Processing Time: 33ms