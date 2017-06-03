10:32pm Sat 3 June
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Philadelphia principal assaulted in student brawl

PHILADELPHIA (AP) " Officials say a Philadelphia principal was hit in the face with a brick after trying to break up a fight between students.

Philly.com reports (http://bit.ly/2rhRYYc ) Fitler Academics Plus School principal Anthious Boone was trying to stop a fight Wednesday between students from his school and others from the nearby Mastery Charter schools.

Boone received eight stitches and is recovering at home.

The president of the union that represents principals blames the assault on a lack of school safety resources, such as a full-time school police officer.

A spokesman for the Philadelphia School District says the system is sending additional safety support to Fitler.

Mastery officials say students involved in the attack could face expulsion.

___

Information from: Philly.com, http://www.philly.com/

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 03 Jun 2017 22:43:42 Processing Time: 43ms