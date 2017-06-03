Ex-Kosovo leader not allowed into Serbia for book promotion

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) " A rights group says Serbian police have banned a former Kosovo president from entering the country to participate in an event designed to boost dialogue between the former war foes.

Atifete Jahjaga was to attend the presentation Friday of a book containing testimonies from women raped during the 1998-99 Kosovo war. The Youth Initiative for Human Rights group says she will address the gathering via video link.

Serbian nationalists have protested against a festival in Belgrade organized by liberal groups from Serbia and Kosovo " a former province that declared independence in 2008 against Serbia's will.

The YIHR group says police have offered no explanation for stopping Jahjaga at the border Thursday. Serbian police also haven't immediately responded to a request for a comment.