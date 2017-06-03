10:00pm Sat 3 June
Police make 17th arrest in Manchester bombing investigation

Armed British Transport Police Specialist Operations officers wait to board a train to Birmingham New Street at Euston station in London. Photo / AP
Police investigating the Manchester Arena suicide bombing have arrested a 24-year-old man after seizing a car deemed significant to the investigation.

The man was arrested today on suspicion of offenses contrary to the Terrorism Act after police cordoned off an area in southern Manchester visited by the bomber, Salman Abedi.

A bomb-disposal team was called out and the car was removed.

The man was the 17th person detained in connection with the May 22 attack that killed 22.

Eleven remain in custody.

- AP

