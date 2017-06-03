9:21pm Sat 3 June
Illegal Tiananmen Square liquor arrives in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) " A bottle of forbidden liquor produced last year by Chinese activists to mark the 1989 military crackdown on Beijing's Tiananmen Square has arrived in Hong Kong after a trip around the world.

Hong Kong pro-democracy leaders on Friday unveiled the bottle of Chinese baijiu marking the date June 4, 1989, when communist leaders sent tanks and troops to retake the square from student-led protesters.

They called for the release of the four Chinese dissidents arrested last year for bottling the baijiu in a bid to raise awareness about the crackdown.

The bottle was smuggled from China and taken on a symbolic trip around the world. It will be displayed at a Hong Kong museum dedicated to chronicling the bloodshed, just days before the city marks the anniversary with a vigil.

