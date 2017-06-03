7:34pm Sat 3 June
Trump says pulling out of Paris climate accord best for US

WASHINGTON (AP) " President Donald Trump says the U.S. could try to re-enter the international climate agreement sealed in Paris if the deal were more favorable to Americans.

Trump indicated that wasn't a priority as he explained why he was pulling the U.S. out of the Paris accord in the first place. In a Rose Garden announcement Thursday, the president framed the decision as one made in the best interest of his country.

Many U.S. allies are expressing alarm over the U.S. abandoning the chief effort to slow the planet's warming. The leaders of France, Germany and Italy joined to "note with regret" the Trump decision and express doubts about any change in the accord.

Several of Trump's top aides also opposed the action, including his daughter Ivanka Trump.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

