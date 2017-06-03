6:44pm Sat 3 June
Police: Bus driver killed Chinese, S. Korean kids in fire

BEIJING (AP) " Chinese police say a disgruntled driver started a fire aboard his school bus last month that killed 13 people, including 11 children from China and South Korea.

A statement from the city government of Weihai says the driver in the May 9 incident had apparently been angered by the halting of his overtime bonus and night work pay.

He bought gasoline which he ignited while the bus was travelling through a tunnel in the coastal city that is home to many South Korea businesses.

All 13 people aboard the bus were killed, including the driver himself, a female teacher and 11 children aged between 3 and 6 years, five of them from South Korea.

