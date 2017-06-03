Man who used emojis to advise killers to be sentenced

CHICAGO (AP) " A U.S. judge will sentence an Illinois man who used text-message emojis to offer advice on how to kill a wealthy Chicago woman vacationing in Indonesia.

Government filings before Friday's sentencing describe Robert Bibbs texting "high-five" symbols from Chicago approving plans by his cousin and the cousin's girlfriend to kill Sheila von Wiese-Mack at a Bali resort in 2014. They bludgeoned her to death with a fruit-stand handle and stuffed her body in a suitcase.

Prosecutors want a sentence of nine to 11 years. They say Bibbs offered advice on killing the mother of his cousin's girlfriend for an inheritance cut.

The cousin, Tommy Schaefer, is serving 18 years in Indonesia. Heather Mack is serving 10. Defense attorneys say Bibbs had a lesser role and shouldn't receive a similar sentence.