AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the last week.

Panama's former dictator, Gen. Manuel Antonio Noriega, died at age 83 after spending most of the final decades of his life in prison.

Four soccer fans were killed at a stadium in Honduras' capital after people tried to force their way into a game and stampeded in panic when police fired tear gas. In Mexico, Chivas soccer player Jose Vazquez celebrated his goal against Tigres with a back flip as his team won the match and the championship 2-1. Jorge Sampaoli took over as coach of Argentina's national soccer team, facing the challenge of restoring the confidence of fans.

In yet another week of demonstrations blaming Venezuela's president for triple-digest inflation, food shortages and high crime, protesters threw fireworks and carried away their injured during battles with security forces. In Chile, protesters clashed with soldiers while demanding the government overhaul education funding.

The union representing Brazil's federal police investigators expressed concerns about how probes into government corruption will be handled by the newly named justice minister, a personal friend of President Michel Temer, who himself is under investigation.

Residents of El Alto, Bolivia, braved the first snow of the season. In Cuba's capital, the Caribbean sun shone on a youth climbing his school's flag pole to repair the rope.

Colombian anti-narcotic police used a helicopter to scatter leaflets over a town asking for tips on the locations of coca labs, information on leaders of Colombia's largest crime gang and help in finding criminals who have killed police officers.

Supporters of Delfina Gomez, who is running for governor of Mexico State for the leftist Morena party, rallied ahead of Sunday's election in hopes of unseating the Institutional Revolutionary Party led by President Enrique Pena Nieto.

This photo gallery was curated by photographer Esteban Felix in Santiago, Chile.

