Tourist told off for throwing glove at Queen's guard

A tourist has been shamed for throwing her glove at a Queen's guard in an attempt to make him move.

In a video posted to YouTube by another visitor, a female tourist can be seen standing in front of the guard at the Tower of London with another man, with one of her gloves at the guard's feet. Apparently she threw it in an effort to try and make him move.

"It's a stand off - who's going to get the glove first?" you can hear the man filming the video say.

Shortly after, a Beefeater guard approaches the couple and tells them off.

"Excuse me guys, did you just throw your glove over to the soldier?"

"Why would you do that? The army is here to protect the crown jewels, they're not here for the public to make fun of.

"He is a soldier, he serves his country and he deserves to be treated with a little bit of respect. Throwing your gloves at him isn't going to work, is it really?"

The Beefeater can then be seen climbing over the railing to fetch the glove, before handing it back to the woman. She puts it back on her right hand and walks away.

But the Beefeater certainly isn't the only one offended. The video has received more than 190,000 views on YouTube, with several people slamming her for being "shameless", "disrespectful" and "rude".

Throughout the exchange, the guard remains completely still, only moving to stamp his foot to attention.

- news.com.au