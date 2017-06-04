Florida man busted during raid while on Facebook live

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A Florida man joyfully flashing money live on the internet got a sudden surprise when police officers barged in and arrested him for allegedly selling drugs.

A man identified by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office as 22-year-old Breon Hollings went on Facebook Live to show friends a handful of money, saying, "It don't stop, man, it don't stop".

He then retrieves more money from another room and starts shuffling it when he hears Jacksonville officers warning over a loudspeaker they are about to raid the house.

"This is the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. We have a search warrant," officers are heard saying.

A stunned Hollings runs out of the room. Seconds later, officers barge in. Hollings was arrested off camera.

The raid was not related to Hollings' Facebook Live video, according to WPLG.

Officers uncovered a handgun, crack cocaine, ammunition, oxycodone pills and drug paraphernalia during the raid.

Hollings faces numerous drug charges and was being held on US$425,000 bail.

- AP