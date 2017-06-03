Officials: Fliers warning against aiding immigrants are fake

WASHINGTON (AP) " Officials in Washington and with ICE are denouncing fake fliers distributed in the nation's capital warning against helping people who are in the United States illegally.

The fliers were found Thursday on cars and lampposts around Washington. They bear logos of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security, and say residents should report people in the U.S. illegally.

Mayor Muriel Bowser, on Twitter and Facebook, says the flier is meant to scare and divide residents. "D.C. remains a sanctuary city," she said.

ICE spokeswoman Carissa Cutrell said in a statement that the fliers are dangerous and irresponsible.

The Washington Post reports that D.C. police are instructed not to cooperate with federal authorities working to deport immigrants.