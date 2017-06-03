Meal-kit service Blue Apron files to go public

NEW YORK (AP) " Meal-kit delivery service Blue Apron has filed to go public.
The New York company is one of the best-known of a wave of companies that sell boxes of ingredients for home-cooked meals.
It said in a regulatory filing Thursday that it had 1 million customers in the first quarter of this year.
Blue Apron's revenue has grown fast, from $77.8 million in 2014 to $795.4 million last year. But it is not profitable, and posted a net loss of $54.9 million in 2016.
It says it plans to raise $100 million, but that is subject to change as bankers gauge demand. Its stock ticker would be "APRN."
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings