How major US stock market indexes fared on Thursday

A broad-based push higher for stocks sent indexes to records on Thursday following yet more signs that the job market continues to improve.

On Thursday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 18.26 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,430.06.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 135.53, or 0.6 percent, to 21,144.18.

The Nasdaq composite rose 48.31, or 0.8 percent, to 6,246.83.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks jumped 25.85, or 1.9 percent, to 1,396.06.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 14.24 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Dow is up 63.90 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 36.63 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 13.82 points, or 1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 191.23 points, or 8.5 percent.

The Dow is up 1,381.58 points, or 7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 863.71 points, or 16 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 38.93 points, or 2.9 percent.